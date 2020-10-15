By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has condemned the attack on protesters by some unidentified thugs at Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos earlier on Thursday.

The #EndSARS protesters who have not stopped protesting since Thursday, 6 October were attacked earlier today by thugs.

The thugs were seen holding weapons as they disrupted the protest.

Sanwo-Olu said that his government would not tolerate the attack on the #EndSARS protesters.

He also promised that security agents would begin providing protection for peaceful protesters.

Reacting to reports that the thugs were conveyed to the protest ground in a BRT bus, the governor said that state buses would not get involved in such an activity.

He said he has instructed the state team to get to the root of the matter.

Sanwo-Olu said he would address Lagosians later on Thursday regarding the attack.

The governor assured Lagosians that the state government believes in democratic ideals and would continue to act in that manner.

Sanwo-Olu’s full statement:

I strongly condemn the attack of peaceful protesters by armed and unscrupulous elements trying to cause chaos in Alausa today.

My government will never tolerate the attack of protesters. Security agents will immediately protect peaceful protesters from miscreants.

I have received reports involving a bus in our state bus service. Our buses will never be involved in such activities and I have instructed the state team to get to the root of it.

I will address our residents live today on developments.

I understand the atmosphere of distrust in which things are happening and how rapidly the situation has escalated, but I need to let every Lagosian understand that our government believes firmly in democratic ideals and will continue to act in accordance with our belief.