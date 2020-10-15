Global Organization of Oriented Group Language of Earth (GOOGLE) has also shown support for the #EndSARS protest in Nigeria as the protest continues to attract global attention.

The firm which specializes in Internet-related services and products in a tweet on Thursday stated that it is against oppression, brutality and intimidation.

They also called for a speedy response and resolution to the current situation.

“We strongly oppose oppression, brutality & intimidation. We believe a fair and impartial police force is a critical element of a stable society, & that abuse of power infringes on people’s democratic & human rights. We urge a speedy resolution to the current situation. #EndsSARS Google tweeted.

