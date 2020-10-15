By Abankula

The #EndSARS, #EndSWAT protests earned a double endorsement Wednesday night from Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his Redeemed Christian Church of God.

In a post on his Instagram page, the respected pastor wrote: “Our daughters will not be able to prophesy and young men will not see visions if we don’t keep them alive.I support the youths in this peaceful protest as they “speak up” to #EndPoliceBrutality #EndSARS #ENDSWAT”

The bigger endorsement came from his church, which issued an official position on the protests, a rare move by the church.

“The Redeemed Christian Church of God identifies with Nigerians presently protesting against police brutality and the abuse of power by the very institution established to protect them.

“The Church declares its understanding and appreciation of the concern and grievances of the youths and the generality of Nigerians and calls for an immediate end of police brutality in the country”.

Read the whole statement, signed by Pastor Johnson F. Odesola, the assistant general overseer of the church, believed to be Nigeria’s biggest.