By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager has not ruled out the possibility of Thomas Partey playing against Manchester City on Saturday.

The Ghanaian international could make his debut for the London club after his £45m move from Atletico Madrid on deadline day.

He arrived at the Gunners’ training ground for the first time on Tuesday after international duty with Ghana.

According to Arsenal coach, they are going to decide Partey’s fitness after he comes through training sessions on Thursday and Friday.

“Today he will have his first training session. He will need to go quickly. He wants to play. We will see on Saturday. You see players adapting really quickly and others taking a long time,” Arteta said

Arteta once again said he is happy to have Partey in his club as he has rated the midfielder for a long time. He also confirmed that the fans are happy as he has seen some positive reactions.