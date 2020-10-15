Sen. Kola Balogun (PDP-Oyo South) has condoled with Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State over his mother’s death.

The Governor’s Media Aide, Rotimi Johnson, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Thursday.

The governor’s mother, Mrs Abigail Makinde died on Thursday, Oct.15 at the age of 80.

Balogun also commiserated with the governor’s elder brother, Chief Olumuyiwa Makinde and the entire family over the passage of their mother.

The lawmaker said that the late Madam Makinde was hale and hearty until her call to glory.

He described the deceased as an articulate, industrious and jovial octogenarian with a very good sense of judgement.

Balogun said that the deceased lived a fulfilled life, saying that her sudden death came as a rude shock to him.

“We thank God for her life and we pray the Lord grants our dear governor, his siblings and the entire family the grace to bear this loss.

“We would have loved to have the mother of both the governor and the Director-General of my campaign organisation, Chief Olumuyiwa Makinde for more years.

“We have taken solace in God’s perfect plan for mama and the whole family. Our prayers and thoughts are with the governor as well as the entire family at this time.

“We express the profound feelings of the good people of the district in the same vein,” he said.