By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

The Nigeria Youth Congress (NYC) has condemned in strong terms the attack on the #EndSARS protesters in Abuja and Lagos by suspected hoodlums.

In a statement signed by the President, Blessing Akinlosotu, strongly believes in the holistic reform of the Nigeria Police Force and has set up a fact finding team to proffer a permanent solution that will end the police brutality on the Youths in the country.

Meanwhile, the group admonish the Nigeria youths to remain calm and resolute, not to result to violence.

He stressed that violence is not an option at this critical point as assertion of counter force to Pro SARS individuals will not bring the tenets of democratic values in order.

“NYC will be having a working document soonest that will solve the problems in the police for the betterment of Nigeria and as such task Youths to remain calm in the current storms”.

”We hereby called on President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR and Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu to urgently commence investigation into the incidents occasioned by attacks of innocent protesters in Abuja and Lagos to further foster the confidence of Nigerians on his administration.