By Rabiu Sani

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has sealed an illegal agro-chemical factory in Bichi Local Government Area (LGA) of Kano State.

Mr Shaba Muhammad the state NAFDAC Coordinator said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Kano.

Muhammad said that the action followed seisure of large quantity of fake and counterfeit products at the factory after a raid on Wednesday, adding that chemical products worth over N100 million were seised during the raid at the factory located in a farm at the outskirt of Bichi.

He said that the raid was sequel to discovery of large quantity of counterfeit agricultural chemicals in Sabon Gari and other markets in Kano State and neighbouring states which were traced to the factory.

According to him, the factory produced fake agricultural chemicals and label them with fake NAFDAC registration number to deceive unsuspecting members of the public.

He said that two suspects were arrested at the factory during the raid adding that investigation was ongoing to determine their level of involvement in the crime.

“The factory produces various brands of agro-chemicals labelled as genuine from reputable companies in Nigeria and other countries.

“The operation of the factory poses serious health risks to public health and damage to the environment, some of the chemical can cause lung and skin cancer,” he said.

Muhammad said the suspects would be prosecuted at the end of investigations by the agency.

The coordinator called on residents to report persons suspected to be engaged in illicit drug trade in their communities to law enforcement agencies, to prevent circulation of counterfeit products in the state.

