By Preye Campbell

Former Nigeria international, Victor Moses has seen his reported loan move to Russian side Spartak Moscow stalled.

The Chelsea outcast is running out of time to complete a deal with Spartak, as there remain just 48 hours before the Russian transfer window closes.

Football.London explains that there have been delays over Moses’ medical, which is stalling the move.

The 29-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Serie A outfit Inter Milan but couldn’t secure a permanent move to the club.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has already stated that the winger has no place in his squad, with Russia representing a chance for the former Liverpool man to revive his career.

Despite a verbal agreement in place, the deal has been held up and is now likely to fall through.