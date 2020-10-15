By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Police Command has debunked report of a cell break at the police command in Ikeja, saying the report is mischievous.

A statement issued by its spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi on Thursday said the command’s attention had been drawn to a rumour making waves on the social media that some suspects of the disbanded SARS escaped from the cell at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja, Lagos State on Wednesday.

“The Command perceives such rumour unfounded, mischievous and baseless. It is an attempt to cause fairs and panic in the minds of Lagosians, and distracting the command.

“In line with the directive of the IGP, the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, has taken over the disbanded SARS and other tactical units’ buildings in Ikeja and other satellite offices across the state, including the suspects.

“Its pertinent to state that some of the suspects, who have been convicted, have undergone COVID-19 test which is a prerequisite to accepting them into correctional centres; but the command awaits their results before further actions. The suspects in all the cases handled by the disbanded SARS are intact,” he said.

According to Adejobi, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State CID, Panti, Yaba, DCP Yetunde Longe, had temporarily relocated to the disbanded SARS building at Ikeja for thorough supervision and accountability of the taking over process.

“The Command therefore urges the general public to regard the news as a rumour, baseless and mischievous to suit the intention of the originator(s) as the command is committed to reforming the policing system and providing adequate security for all in the state,” he said.