By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of State, Labour and Unemployment, announced the death of his driver who died during an #EndSARS protest in Abuja.

He made the disclosure on Wednesday via his verified Twitter account.

According to him, the driver was ran over by a vehicle retreating from the protest grounds.

Keyamo wrote; ”I regret to announce that my driver, Mr Yohanna Shankuk died yesterday in Abuja as a result of the protests.

”A vehicle that saw advancing protesters at Berger roundabout, made a U-turn, took the one-way back and ran over him as he was making his way on foot to my private office”.