Minister of state for labour, Festus Keyamo said his driver died amid the #EndSARS protest and the counter-attack by hoodlums in Abuja on Wednesday.
In a tweet Thursday, he wrote that the driver, Yohanna Shankuk was crushed by a vehicle which drove against the run of traffic, in a bid to avoid the hoodlum PRO-SARS, attacking peaceful #EndSARS protesters.
“I regret to announce that my driver, Mr. Yohanna Shankuk, died yesterday in Abuja as a result of the protests”, Keyamo stated.
“A vehicle that saw advancing protesters at Berger roundabout, made a U-turn, took the one-way back and ran over him as he was making his way on foot to my private office.”
Reports yesterday said hoodlum, wielding various weapons, attacked peaceful #EndSARS protesters in Berger area of Abuja yesterday.
Many vehicles were damaged and protesters injured.
It is with great regret that Keyamos driver died in ENDSARS protest in Abuja. May his soul rest in peace Amen. The ENDSARS protest has been PEACEFUL. Those in government and norther part of Nigeria organising a DIFFERENT Protest to support SARS should held responsible for the drivers death. Those Pro-SARS should have organised their Protests for different dates and days to avoid CONFRONTATION with ENDSARS protesters. The fact that some people or section of the country are organising a “Counter Protests” on the same days means that PEACEFUL ENDSARS protest can be hyjacked by hoodlums who called themselves pro-SARS