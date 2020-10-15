By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has broken his silence on Thursday’s attack on #EndSARS protesters in Alausa area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Scores of hoodlums stormed the Lagos State House of Assembly entrance on Thursday morning and attacked protesters demanding for an end of SARS.

Sanwo-Olu, on his twitter handle strongly condemned the attack of peaceful protesters by armed and unscrupulous elements trying to cause chaos in Alausa.

He said his government would never tolerate the attack of protesters, saying security agents would immediately protect peaceful protesters from miscreants.

Sanwo-Olu stated that he received reports involving a bus in state bus service, saying its buses would never be involved in such activities and that he had instructed the state team to get to the root of it.

In his words: “I strongly condemn the attack of peaceful protesters by armed and unscrupulous elements trying to cause chaos in Alausa today.

“My government will never tolerate the attack of protesters. Security agents will immediately protect peaceful protesters from miscreants.

“I have received reports involving a bus in our state bus service. Our buses will never be involved in such activities and I have instructed the state team to get to the root of it.

“I will address our residents live today on developments.

“I understand the atmosphere of distrust in which things are happening and how rapidly the situation has escalated, but I need to let every Lagosian understand that our government believes firmly in democratic ideals and will continue to act in accordance with our belief.”