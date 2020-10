By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has announced date for the 2023 presidential election in the country.

INEC’s Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who spoke on Thursday announced February 18, 2023 for the Presidential election.

Yakubu, who spoke at the inauguration of the House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review, charged the the National Assembly to work fast on the exercise, ahead of the polls.

