By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Federal Government has announced November 10, 2020, as resumption date for National Youth Service Corps, NYSC Orientation Camp across the country.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare made this announcement on his official Twitter handle on Thursday.

He tweeted, “The Resumption of the NYSC Orientation Camp for prospective Youth Corpers has been approved and opens on November 10th 2020. Full COVID-19 Protocols will be enforced.”

