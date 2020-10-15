By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has lost his driver to #EndSARS protests in Abuja.

Keyamo gave the name of his deceased driver as Mr. Yohanna Shankuk.

According to Keyamo, Shankuk died on Wednesday in Abuja as a result of the protests.

He explained that a vehicle that saw advancing protesters at Berger roundabout, made a U-turn, took the one-way back and ran over him as he was making his way on foot to his private office.

“I regret to announce that my driver, Mr. Yohanna Shankuk, died yesterday in Abuja as a result of the protests.

“A vehicle that saw advancing protesters at Berger roundabout, made a U-turn, took the one-way back and ran over him as he was making his way on foot to my private office,” he tweeted.