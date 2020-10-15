Hoodlums who arrived in Lagos state government vehicles have attacked peaceful #EndSARS protesters at the Secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja.

Reports posted on Twitter said the hoodlums, wielding cudgels, were bussed to the secretariat in a BRT, raising suspicions they were agents of government.

Some of the protesters have been injured, according to Twitter posts.

One tweet said the protesters have been told to leave the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“So the government is so shameless that they hired thugs from Mushin to disrupt the peaceful protest at Alausa, then shamelessly used BRT buses to convey them. Baba Àlàdo or whatever his name is Will not die a peaceful death”, wrote Olaoluwa.

Here are some other tweets on the situation at Alausa:

Please Ambulance are needed at #AlausaProtest ground, many are injured and stabbed by The Hoodlums sent to disrupt at Alausa, Lagos and as said there was no police in sight there. A significant picture of whats going–Aisha Yesufu

#AlausaProtest@jidesanwoolu see the way this thugs are attacking peaceful protesters at #Alausa they came in the blue busses you commissioned … That means you guys paid those thugs to disrupt us …. But we won't relent…..#EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality #EndSarsNow https://t.co/94D5UAcFDJ — 🌈Brain🌈 (@Brain20295626) October 15, 2020

LET IT BE KNOWN THAT THERE ARE NO POLICE OFFICERS ON GROUND AT ALAUSA AND PROTESTERS ARE BEING ATTACKED. Truly in Nigeria, criminals and police officers can’t be spotted together!!! #EndSWAT #AlausaProtest — temi to your screen (@its_temi_) October 15, 2020

Alausa protesters have been asked to leave the Hiuse of Assembly with immediate effect! #EndSARS #AlausaProtest — Iyameto 😍😍 FOOD & EVENTS 🔌 Iyameto (@Mosopemi) October 15, 2020