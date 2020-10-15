By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress Nsikan Isaac has narrated how Nigerian policemen killed his father 20 years ago and his elder 20 years after.

The 31-year-old actress in an Instagram post on Wednesday said she is in support of the #EndSARS protest as a way to lend her voice because she’s been personally hurt.

She wrote, “22 years ago I lost my dad to a stray bullet from a police officer, 20 years later I lost my elder brother to a gunshot in front of my parents’ house from the police too.”

She added that she was lending her voice to the protest against police brutality because she has faced the pain of losing loved ones by the people meant to protect them.

Nsikan Isaac,who hails from Akwa Ibom State is also producer, writer and entreprenuer. A petrochemical engineering graduate of Rivers State University of Science and Technology with four full films and three short ones to her credit.