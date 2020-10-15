A security guard with the Federal University of Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Mr Matthew Malik, has been killed by unknown gunmen.

The body of the 62-year-old man was said to have been found on his farm on Thursday in Oye-Ekiti, Oye Local Government Area of the state.

Son of the deceased, John Malik, who spoke with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, said that his father might have been killed over the misunderstanding he reportedly had with an unnamed person as regards the land where he was doing his farming.

“My dad was a security man in FUOYE, and on that day, he was scheduled to go to work in the afternoon but decided to first visit his farm in the morning.

“It was his people in the university who called us that he was yet to resume in his duty post. We immediately raised a search party only to meet him dead on the farm.

He called on security agents to do a thorough investigation on the killing of his father, with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book.

In his reaction, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state police command, ASP. Sunday Abutu, confirmed the killing, saying that the command had commenced investigation to unravel the killers.

“Yes, I can confirm that the man was attacked on his farm and we have started an investigation into the unfortunate incident.

“We will ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and prosecuted, in accordance with the law,” Abutu said.