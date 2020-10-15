The Joint House of Representatives Committees on Justice, Human Right and Police Affairs, mandated to investigate the alleged extra-judicial killing and police brutality, says the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has been invited to appear before it on Thursday, October 22.

The joint committee also provided two WhatsApp contacts and an email address for victims of police brutality to send their complains and experiences.

The Chairman of the joint committees, Rep. Ugonna Ozurigbo, made this known while addressing journalists on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the IGP is expected to appear and answer questions relating to the activities of men and officers of the institution.

Ozurigbo recalled that as a result of the public outrage on the incessant protest on the alleged brutality, the House, on October 7, 2020, set up the joint committee.

He said that the green chambers urged the IGP to take decisive action to stop the brutality and human rights violation by the police.

Ozurigbo said that the IGP is also expected to produce a comprehensive record of disciplinary and judicial actions taken against officers accused of abuse of power in the past five years.

According to the chairman, the IGP is also expected to produce an immediate plan for the identification and compensation of victims.

Ozurigbo said that the lower chamber resolved to amend existing laws and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to expunge Section 215 (5).

He explained that the amendment is aimed at replacing the section with provisions that ensures judicial review of police actions.

The lawmaker said that the aim is to establish a framework to hold individual members of the police accountable for their conduct in the course of their duties.

According to him, this includes criminal and civil liabilities and for the Nigeria Police Force to bear civil liability for failure in their conduct and operational procedures that lead to violation of citizen’s rights.

“The mandate of the committee is to ensure compliance with the stated resolutions.

“It is important to note at this juncture, bearing in mind the urgency of the matter at hand, the Joint Committee has swung into action to carry out its mandate by taking the following actions.

“To invite the IGP to appear before it on Thursday, 22 October; and have commenced preparations to conduct public hearings in the six geopolitical zones of the country.

“We have dedicated WhatsApp platforms on (09130248644, 09075619076) and E-MAIL nass.policeinvestigation@gmail.com for victims affected by police brutality families of deceased victims and those that are unlawfully detained by the operatives of the defunct SARS.

“They are expected to furnish the committee with information that would enable it carry out this all-important task,” he said.

He said that the house is guided by considerations of the best of the Nigerian people in line with its legislative agenda.