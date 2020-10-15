By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one of the #EndSARS protesters for allegedly killing two persons in Alagbado area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The suspect, Mrs Nike Lawal of No. 30, Anjorin Street, Aminkanle, Lagos State, an #EndSARS protester, was said to have driven recklessly and killed two innocent Nigerians at Ikola Road, Alagbado area of Lagos, on Wednesday.

A statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Lagos Police Command, Muyiwa Adejobi said Lawal was the driver of Toyota 4 Runner SUV with REG. NO. GGE 346 BK that ran into a tricycle and killed the duo of Ojo Azeez, 27 years and Yusuf Sodia, 26 years, both of Command road, Alagbado, Lagos State.

“The suspect, who intentionally removed the number plates on her SUV, as at the time of the incident, joined the protest at AIT junction, Alagbado, and started driving recklessly, like many other protesters, before the fatal accident,” he said.

Muyiwa said the Commisioner of Police has commiserated with the families of the deceased and assured them of the command’s commitment to having justice in the case; and that the command would not relent in its efforts in maintaining peace, law and order within the state.