By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Ojabodu Ademola, manager to Nigerian singer Oxlade, who was arrested by the Police for disrupting peace in Surulere, is now reportedly suffering from brain swelling.

Bizzle Osikoya announced this today on Twitter.

PM NEWS notes that Hon. Desmond Elliot facilitated the release of Ojabodu and six others who were arrested in Surulere.

Although, Ojabudu was arrested and dragged by the Police in Surulere, he was later transferred to Panti.

According to a CT scan report, Ojabodu now suffers brain swelling and has lost control of his fingers.

Thanks to the Nigerian Police @ojahbee has a swelling in his brain and he can’t control his fingers, please keep my brother In your prayers pic.twitter.com/UlZHmdU04G — Bizzle Osikoya (@bizzleosikoya) October 15, 2020