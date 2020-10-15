By Taiwo Okanlawon

Afro-soul singer and songwriter, Sodiq Onifade popularly known as WurlD has said the peaceful #EndSARS protest by Nigerian youths was inspiring due to the frustration they have endured for long.

The singer stated this on his Twitter page on Wednesday.

He tweeted, “Nigerians are actually happy people, just frustrated for way tooooo long. The peaceful protest is so inspiring ✊🏾🦋 #PoliceReform #EndSWAT #EndSARS.”

WurlD began his career writing for notable artistes such as B.o.B., Trinidad James, Akon, Mario, and many more.

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, WurlD relocated to Atlanta, Georgia to pursue a secondary education and record music. He describes his style of music as electro-fusion.

In 2013, WurlD had released ‘Beyond Our Dreams’, his first single, from ‘Evolution’, his debut EP. The video for ‘Alive’, the project’s second single, would later be premiered on MTV.

In 2016, WurlD collaborated with Shizzi & Walshy Fire of Major Lazer to deliver the Afro-pop hit “Show You Off”, alongside the collaborative track with Sir Felix. He later released his Love Is Contagious EP in 2019.

WurlD also co-wrote the hit song “Blow My Mind” by Davido featuring Chris Brown and also released the critically acclaimed collaborative project ‘ILGWT’ (I Love Girls with Trobul) with award-winning Nigerian producer Sarz.

WurlD is one of PM News’ 20 artistes to look out for in 2020, and he did not disappoint.