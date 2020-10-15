By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Nigerian Army on Thursday warned trouble makers and subversive elements to desist from hiding under #EndSARS to foment trouble as they would be dealt with.

The Army, in a statement issued by Col. Sagir Musa, Acting Director Army Public Relations, assured law abiding citizens of their protection.

“The Nigerian Army (NA) wishes to reassure law abiding citizens that it is highly committed to the sustenance of peace, security and defence of democracy in Nigeria.

“As a responsible and law abiding organisation, the Nigerian Army reaffirms its unalloyed loyalty and commitment to the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari and the Constitution of the Country,” the statement said.

“The Nigerian Army hereby warns all subversive elements and trouble makers to desist from such acts as it remains highly committed to defend the country and her democracy at all cost.

“The Nigerian Army is ready to fully support the civil authority in whatever capacity to maintain law and order and deal with any situation decisively. All officers and men are directed never to be distracted by anti democratic forces and agents of disunity,” it added.