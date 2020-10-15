By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Government has inaugurated a 7-member Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses in the State.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this on Thursday at a news conference in Marina, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

He said the demands of the #EndSARS protesters were now being met by the government, saying that few minutes ago, he attended a National Economic Council Sub-Committee Meeting at which the major topic was the ongoing

protests and the necessary steps to take to assuage the feelings of the protesters.

“In line with the five-point demand, we unanimously decided, as a council, to inaugurate a 7-member Panel of Enquiry on the protesters’ demands.

“A Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses in Lagos State is now being constituted. This seven-man panel will ensure that all those with verifiable cases of SARS brutality or fatality receive compensation.

“The Panel will be chaired by retired Justice Doris Okuwobi. Other members are: Mr. Ebun Adegboruwa, SAN (representing the Civil Society); Rtd. DIG Taiwo Lakanu (a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police); Ms Patience Udoh (representing the Civil Society); Mr. Segun Awosanya (Human Rights Activist); Mrs. Olutoyin Odusanya (Director, Citizens Mediation Center); as well as a rep/member of the youth-led protest and a representative of the

Human Rights Commission,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu added that the government would also be setting up a help desk for the complaints, and petitions to the panel.

He said as from next week, the public could reach the help desk on the following numbers: 0901 051 3203; 3204 and

3205.

“We have, in fact, also set up a N200M victims compensation fund to take care of all compensation due to those verifiable cases of SARS brutality and fatality in the State.

“In Lagos State, we are also taking the issue of police misconduct very seriously. Earlier this week, we recorded an incident of police misconduct at the Area C Command in Surulere. All four erring police officers (Inspector Bagou Michael; Inspector Ekpoudom Etop; Sgt Nnamdi Majura and Sgt. Akinyemi Benson) are facing an orderly room trial which we are monitoring closely,” he said.