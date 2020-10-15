By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu has arrested four policemen who were caught for assaulting a young lady in a viral video in Surulere on Monday during #EndSARS protest.

The commissioner has begun orderly room trial of the four policemen.

A statement issued by the Lagos Police Command’s spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, listed the name of the policemen as: Insp. Bagou Michael, Insp. Ekpoudom Etop, Sgt Nnamdi Majura and Sgt Akinyemi Benson.

The policemen, who are attached to the Divisional Police Headquarters, Surulere, Lagos State are cooling their feet in the cell while the orderly room trial continues.

Odumosu has also ordered for the arrest of the policeman who slapped an aged mother in another viral video at Iyun Street, Surulere, same day.

He, however, reiterated his zero tolerance for incivility, brutality and inappropriate conducts among police personnel as his corrective mechanisms are sacrosanct.