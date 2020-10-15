By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw on Thursday clashed with the chief executive officer of IPI Group Adamu Garba for threatening Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey after the latter lent his voice to the #EndSARS protest.

Jack had on Wednesday night tweeted in support of the End SARS protests.

The philanthropist, who tweeted a link on EndSARS and EndPoliceBrutality, also urged people to donate to help the movement.

Reacting, Adamu Garba in a tweet via his Twitter account warned the CEO to avoid “Nigerian politics”.

He also alleged that the End SARS protest had transformed into a political agitation capable of breaking law and order in the country.

The 49-year-old actress commented on Mr Garba’s Twitter thread saying, “I am embarrassed on ‘its’ behalf.”

She added: “Yes na.. humans have sense. This one, not one of us clearly.”

E be like say you dream of me o Adamu

Did @jack tell you the funds solicited are for him? You said local issues, so why are you afraid and angry?

Do you people not go & spend tonnes of our local issues money in foreign lands??

O wrong now

Die the matter#EndSARS #EndSWAT https://t.co/vMNZvU9x0F — Kate Henshaw (@HenshawKate) October 15, 2020

Garba replied the actress saying, “Let @HenshawKate attack me if she likes, I don’t care. We are Nigerians and we should talk about our country freely with one another. But not from foreigners, who donate for our local instability.

“I’ve watched Kate since ‘Tears for Love’ days and I’m proud of her, regardless.”

Let’s @HenshawKate attack me if she likes, I don’t care. We are Nigerians and we should talk about our country freely with one another. But not from foreigners, who donate for our local instability. I’ve watched Kate since ‘Tears for Love’ days and I’m proud of her, regardless. https://t.co/3DMMvGZxak — Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) October 15, 2020

I agree with you @HenshawKate , what is wrong/right etc, but it must have applicable target to be specifically so. It is completely right for Nigerians to support each other in peaceful protest but completely wrong for a foreigner to solicit for fund on local issues, even @jack https://t.co/YEToFBWdCT — Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) October 15, 2020

