By Taiwo Okanlawon

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has again appealed to Nigerian youths protesting against police brutality to remain calm.

According to the governor, the Federal and State governments have heard the voices of the youths and have swung into action.

Speaking at the 20th National Women Virtual Conference of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials held at Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos on Wednesday, Sanwo-Olu urged the youths to leave the streets and allow their “elected representatives to take up the challenge from where they left off.”

The governors said the government was ready to do things differently and positively.

Sanwo-Olu appealed to the youths to allow the effects of the protests go down to enable government to play its role in meeting their demands.

”I want to humbly request and appeal to our youths that their voices have been heard; their grievances have been well taken; their cause is a just and important cause.

”We have listened to them and listened to them very well. Government, more than ever before, will do things differently and positively. We can all see the efforts we have started since yesterday and today going forward.

”I want to appeal once again that because of the global pandemic that we have witnessed over last six to seven months, the youths should let the effects of the protest go down.

”They should know that their voice has been heard, let government play their roles and play it well,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said that businesses had suffered; and people were just coming back to businesses after the COVID-19 lockdown.

According to him, it will be unfair for those businesses not to be able to get back on their feet again because there is a larger social economic effect.

”I know and I appreciate the challenges that all of you are going through. I appreciate the unfortunate incident that has happened to some of our youths. But like I said, we have heard you and we heard you very well.

”Please let those changes that you asked for, let them begin to happen. We have made commitments in Lagos State and other states too have made commitments. Let us see the effects of those changes and commitments we have given,” he said.

Also speaking at the meeting, Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola said the leaders were ready to join the voice of reason to make Nigeria a better place.

”Let me appeal to our youths protesting against police brutality to remain calm and allow their elected representatives to take up the challenge from where they left off.

”We are convinced as leaders and we are ready to join the voice of reason to make Nigeria a better place,” the governor said.

Mrs Sanwo-Olu, who is the Chairman of COWLSO, assured the youths that their demands with regards to police reforms would be implemented by government.

”As mothers, we observe things before we speak but we are aware of the situation in the country. We thank God for Lagos State and the cabinet for listening to the plight of the youth.

”As members of COWLSO, we support ending police brutality. I know Mr President is aware of the demands of the youths with regards to police reforms which they have said would be implemented. I believe, we shall overcome,” she said.