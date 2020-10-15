By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

1989 Coming to America sequel is set to premiere on Amazon on December 18. This is after the streaming platform acquired the movie for $125 million from Paramount pictures.

The deal comes in the wake of the continued closure of Theatres due to the Covid-19 pandemic and other yet to be released movies still postponing their release dates.

Coming 2 America directed by Craig Brewer is once again about prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy) in line to become king and ruler of Zamunda, when he discovers he has a son he never knew about in America.

The sequel features Murphy and Hall repeating their roles, while newcomers include Tracy Morgan, Leslie Jones, Wesley Snipes, and Jermaine Fowler.