Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai

By Abankula

A torrent of attacks on the Nigerian Army has been triggered by its statement warning #EndSARS protesters in the country.

Most commenters wondered why the army should read the riot act to peaceful protesters when it has failed to defeat the menace of Boko Haram in the North East.

The army early on Thursday warned those it called subversive elements and trouble makers to desist from such acts as it remains highly committed to defend the country and her democracy at all cost.

Colonel Sagir Musa, the spokesman said the army is committed to the sustenance of peace, security and defence of democracy.

Musa’s contentious statement read:

“The Nigerian Army (NA) wishes to reassure law abiding citizens that it is highly committed to the sustenance of peace, security and defence of democracy in Nigeria.

“As a responsible and law abiding organisation, the NA reaffirms its unalloyed loyalty and commitment to the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari and the Constitution of the Country.

“The NA hereby warns all subversive elements and trouble makers to desist from such acts as it remains highly committed to defend the country and her democracy at all cost.

READ ALSO  Maj.-Gen. Akintade leads 300 soldiers to clean up Ojuelegba

“The NA is ready to fully support the civil authority in whatever capacity to maintain law and order and deal with any situation decisively.

“All officers and men are directed never to be distracted by anti democratic forces and agents of disunity”.

However, the statement incensed pro #EndSARS protesters, with the army derided for its inadequacies in containing the real security breaches in the country.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai was trending on Nigerian Twitter on Thursday as the attacks mounted in the social media.

Some of the comments:

.