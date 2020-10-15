By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm greetings to Sen. Basheer Garba Mohammed, the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, on his 54th birthday.

This is enclosed in a press statement released by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity.

The President joined family members, friends, political and business associates of the former lawmaker in celebrating the auspicious moment, heralded by many years of service to the nation and humanity.

He congratulated the senator on his many achievements in business and politics.

In particular, his large heartedness in setting up Ladon Alheri Foundation, which has been funding projects in schools, constructing water boreholes in communities and sponsoring eye surgeries for the underprivileged.

Also, Buhari commended the lawmaker’s advocacy for inclusive development, and willingness to always serve in positions that bring him closer to the people, and contribute to making lives better.

Thereafter, he prayed that the Almighty God will grant Sen. Mohammed longer life, good health and more wisdom to serve the country.