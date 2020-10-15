By Taiwo Okanlawon

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the people and government of Bauchi State, particularly the Emirate Council, in celebrating the golden age of the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Adamu, on his 50th birthday.

The president, in a congratulatory message by his Senior Special Assistant, Media, and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Wednesday, prayed for longer life, wisdom, and strength as the monarch reigns on the throne.

Buhari appreciated the Emir for always promoting civic responsibility in his domain, and supporting the government in sensitization of the populace on important issues, like the COVID-19 pandemic.

He believed that the Emir’s dedication to charity and promotion of the values of tolerance, patience and civility would always be remembered.

The president maintained that Adamu’s efforts to inspire more youths to embrace knowledge and entrepreneurship deserve commendation.

He also greeted the family, friends, and associates of Adamu on the auspicious occasion.