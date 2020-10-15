By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Federal Government on Thursday ordered all Federal Civil Servants to resume work on Monday, October 19, 2020.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha and the National Coordinator, Presidential Task Force, PTF, on COVID-19. disclosed this during a briefing of the PTF in Abuja.

Before now only civil servants on grade level 12 and above were reporting for work.

But the PTF on Thursday said civil servants below level 12 could resume work on Monday.

