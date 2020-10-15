By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian stand-up comedian and actor Okechukwu Anthony Onyegbule professionally known as Okey Bakassi has lost his brother-in-law Tony.

The actor announced the death of Tony who was married to the comic’s younger sister on Wednesday via Instagram.

“Our gentle Brother in-law gone too soon. Our hearts are broken by your sudden departure. Your wife (my younger sister) and young kids are devastated,” Okey wrote.

“Tony rest in perfect Peace with the God that you served.”

Okey Bakassi and wife Ezinne had in September celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary. The couple got married on September 1, 2001, and have 3 adorable children.

Okey Bakassi shared a post on his Instagram page this afternoon, vowing to love Ezinne until the end of time.