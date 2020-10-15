#EndSars protesters in Abuja

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

#EndSARS protesters in Abuja have taken their protest to the National Assembly Complex.

The protesters marched from Unity Fountain in the nation’s capital to the Assembly complex.

They continued their lamentation about extra-judicial killings and demanded justice for victims of police brutality.

Security operatives at the National Assembly complex cordoned off the entrance of the complex.

The #EndSARS protest has been on in different parts of the country as Nigerian youths who have had enough from the Police and government are beginning to voice out their rage. The peaceful protest has been on in different states since Thursday, 06 October.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has dissolved the notorious SARS police unit in response to the massive outcry. However, the protest has continued as protesters demand total reformation of the entire police structure.

The Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit has been set up to replace the already dissolved SARS.