Wizkid’s album, titled ‘Made in Lagos’ will no longer be released on the 15th of October, 2020.

The superstar disclosed this on Tuesday.

The album was due to drop on the 15th of October, 2020 but due to the ongoing protests against Police Brutality in Nigeria, Wizkid decided to postpone the release date.

A fan took to his Twitter page to confirm if Wizkid still had plans for the album by asking ;

#SarsMustGoNow ……but @wizkidayo MIL go still drop?

Wizkid simply replied;

Not yet !! Mad times!!