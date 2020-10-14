Benson Ezugwu/Calabar

Uduak Okoro, wife of Sun Newspaper Correspondent in Cross River state has been abducted by gunmen, for the second time.

She was kidnapped Tuesday night while returning from Church service in company of her sister.

Mr Victor Udu, chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists in the state has called on security agencies to ensure her unconditional release.

Udu condemned the abduction and described it as unfortunate.

He appealed to her abductors to free her unhurt.

“We are deeply touched by the abduction of the wife of our colleague.

“This is very unfortunate, condemnable and disturbing, especially as journalists in the state have continued to sacrifice for the good of the state and society at large.

“I, therefore, appeal to various security agencies in the state to do everything possible to ensure her unconditional and safe release.

“I also call on her kidnappers to immediately release her unconditionally.”

Udu tasked the state government to prioritise security of lives and property of the citizens by working with security agencies to tackle kidnapping and other crimes in the state.

The chairman, however, urged journalists in the state to continue to do their duties, saying “even if nobody protects us, God will protect us’’.

Judex Okoro, husband of Uduak, said his wife was with her sister when the kidnappers stopped her car at gunpoint.

“Luckily, the sister escaped with my wife’s cell phone but they took my wife away.

“I was at the press centre when my sister in-law called me to break the story. Honestly, I am traumatised.”

“I don’t know what the poor woman has done to deserve this. They should please release her,’’ Okoro pleaded.

The police spokesman in the state, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Irene Ugbo who confirmed the incident, said that investigation has begun.