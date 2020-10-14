By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and CEO of Twitter Inc, has joined Nigerian youths in their pursuit to end alleged police brutality.

PM NEWS notes that #EndSARS is a social movement in Nigeria that started on Twitter calling for banning of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a unit of the Nigerian Police Force.

It is a call to end alleged police oppression and brutality in Nigeria.

The CEO surprised the protesters when he reposted a couple of #EndSARS tweets on Wednesday evening.

He even solicited for the movement, asking philanthropists around the world to donate bitcoins to the cause.