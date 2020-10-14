By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon
Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and CEO of Twitter Inc, has joined Nigerian youths in their pursuit to end alleged police brutality.
PM NEWS notes that #EndSARS is a social movement in Nigeria that started on Twitter calling for banning of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a unit of the Nigerian Police Force.
It is a call to end alleged police oppression and brutality in Nigeria.
The CEO surprised the protesters when he reposted a couple of #EndSARS tweets on Wednesday evening.
He even solicited for the movement, asking philanthropists around the world to donate bitcoins to the cause.
Donate via #Bitcoin to help #EndSARS 🇳🇬 https://t.co/kf305SFXze
— jack (@jack) October 14, 2020
