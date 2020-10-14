Barron Trump, the 14 year old son of Melania Trump and US President Donald Trump, was also hit by COVID-19.

Melania Trump revealed this on Wednesday, but added that the boy was asymptomatic.

In a letter the American First Lady shared on Twitter, she said her son initially tested negative, but her “fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive.”

Melania Trump also said that Barron has since tested negative for the deadly virus.

“Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms. In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together.”

The 50 year-old Melania also gave an insight into how she coped with the virus.

She admitted her eventual healing was not an easy journey.

“I was very fortunate as my diagnosis came with minimal symptoms, though they hit me all at once and it seemed to be a roller coaster of symptoms in the days after,” she said.

“I experienced body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time.”

Melania Trump explained why she did not follow Donald Trump to Walter Reed Hospital.

She said she “chose to go a more natural route in terms of medicine, opting more for vitamins and healthy food. We had wonderful caretakers around us and we will be forever grateful for the medical care and professional discretion we received from Dr. Conley and his team.

In addition to thanking the president’s physician Dr. Sean Conley, Melania Trump thanked “first responders everywhere,” and noted how “recovering from an illness gives you a lot of time to reflect.” She said:

“I also thought about the hundreds of thousands of people across our country who have been impacted by this illness that infects people with no discrimination. We are in unprecedented times—and with the election fast approaching, it has been easy to get caught up in so much negative energy.

Melania Trump also happily said that, like the president, she is fully cleared of the coronavirus, and she hopes to return to her official duties as soon as possible.

“Along with this good news, I want people to know that I understand just how fortunate my family is to have received the kind of care that we did,” Melania Trump continued.

“If you are sick, or if you have a loved one who is sick—I am thinking of you and will be thinking of you every day. I pray for our country and I pray for everyone who is grappling with COVID-19 and any other illnesses or challenges.

*Read her full experience verbatim: My Personal Experience with COVID-19