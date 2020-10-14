President Donald Trump’s personal attorney and former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani claimed people are no longer dying from COVID-19.

At an Italians for Trump event in Philadelphia, Monday, Giuliani claimed, “People don’t die of this disease anymore.”

“Young people don’t die at all,” he insisted. “Middle age people die very little, and even elderly people have only one percent chance of dying.”

Giuliani’s comments drew heavy criticism on social media, because it sounded as pure baloney.

According to daily data by worldometers.info, 319 Americans died on Monday.

On Tuesday, another 809 deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 220,827.

The number of infections also keeps rising. As at 0200 GMT on Wednesday, confirmed infections till date had reached 8,089,704.

On Saturday, former CDC director Dr. Tom Frieden claimed that a further 20,000 deaths by the end of October would be “inevitable.”