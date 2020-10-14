By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo has urged Nigerian youths who are agitating the end to police brutality, to remain focused on their mission.

He started this on Wednesday via his verified Instagram & Twitter page.

According to him, this might be the ”only chance in a lifetime for youths to level the playground”.

Dakolo wrote ”This opportunity that has been presented to us, must not be wasted. I repeat, it must not be wasted”.

”We may never have another in a lifetime to level the playground for every Nigerian. We need thinkers and structure to pull this through #Nigeria” he concluded.