By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has described the establishment of a new Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) squad to replace the disbanded SARS as a Greek gift.

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammad Adamu had on Tuesday established SWAT squad to “fill the gaps” left by the notorious police unit Federal Special Anti-robbery squad (FSARS).

But Omokri said replacing SARS with SWAT was like NEPA changed to PHCN.

“The SWAT announced by the Police IGP is a Greek Gift. Without weeding out errant cops and recruiting new blood, who must go through a different and better training than SARS, the SWAT will just be like when NEPA changed to PHCN.

“Never again must a NEPA certificate rule Nigeria. Never again. Never, ever, ever again,” he tweeted.

Also, singer, Timi Dakolo mocked: “Oga mechanic please Change the color of my Benz from Black to grey make we see if the Engine go begin work well.. Nepa to Phcn,SARS to SWAT, OK.”

More so, film maker, Frank Edoho, said “How can the new training begin next week when the very SARS you dissolved are still on the streets shooting and killing unarmed protesters?

“You just want to do what NEPA did. Different name, same darkness.”