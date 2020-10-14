By Preye Campbell

Liverpool have been handed a major boost as superstar forward Sadio Mane has recovered from coronavirus.

Mane, 28, has tested negative for the virus, 10 days after he went into self-isolation to treat himself.

The Senegalese star missed the Reds’ last two matches, a League Cup loss to Arsenal and their 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa on October 4, as well as Aliou Cisse’s Senegal squad in the international week.

The 2019 African Footballer of the Year is now back for selection ahead of Saturday’s Merseyside derby against league leaders Everton.

The electrifying former Southampton player will be hoping to revive the broken champions after disappointing results in the last two games.

Jurgen Klopp will also be able to select Cameroon defender Joel Matip and new signing Thiago Alcantara as they have both recovered from their respective injuries.