By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Roy Jones Jr, another boxing retiree who is set to box Mike Tyson in an exhibition bout has said he is ready to die in the ring against Tyson.

Roy, the 51-year-old who last had a boxing match in 2019 revealed he is ready to give his all in the match against Mike Tyson.

The boxer ahead of the match has been training rigorously with Brit’s Chris Eubank Jr ahead of the fight on November 28. In a promotional video, Roy’s trainer has praised Roy’s mentality saying the 51-year old is the best he has ever trained.

Mike Tyson in July announced he was going to come out of retirement to fight Roy Jones. Tyson had his last professional boxing match in 2005. He returned to the gym earlier this year and has been training for his match against Roy.