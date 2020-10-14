Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo who tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday is hopeful he can make his return to the pitch against Barcelona in two weeks time.

The Portugal international returned a positive test after appearing for his country against France in the UEFA Nations League at the start of the week and immediately went into isolation.

However, the talisman remained asymptomatic and was automatically ruled out of Portugal’s UEFA Nations League clash with Sweden. He has returned to Italy after he was evacuated from Portugal by an air ambulance to continue his isolation in Turin.

Ronaldo’s hope of facing Barcelona could materialize. In Italy, a 14-days quarantine is mandatory if the person is confirmed positive or has been exposed to the virus. However, they can leave isolation sooner if they have remained asymptomatic and can provide a negative test.