Fashion designer and media personality Yomi Makun aka Yomi Casual and his wife Grace, are celebrating three years of marital friendship and love.

The couple got married in 2017, after a surprise engagement party. Announcing the news on Instagram, the duo penned sweet words to each other.

Sharing lovely photos, Grace wrote: “3 years of God’s faithfulness, 3 years of selfless friendship, 3 years of unbreakable bond.” she writes. “I celebrate you @yomicasual HAPPY WEDDING ANNIVERSARY TO US MY WORLD. Forever to go.”

“We may not have it all together but, TOGETHER we have it all ….. THIS IS US ❤️ I LOVE YOU NKEM ❤️ FOREVER YOUR GRACIOUS 😍 @yomicasual SAY A PRAYER FOR US FAM 🙏 3 years of marital bliss , 10 years best of friends and companionship ❤️ 600 years of fun, adventure and unending love for us ahead 😁

Makun also said: “How is it that I can still get goosebumps when I see your beautiful face after 9 years? Happy wedding Anniversary to my amazing wife, no years can erase the special feeling I have when you walk into room. #weddinganniversary #thecasuals17 #endsarsbrutality🇳🇬🇳🇬

“Each time I look at you, I am reminded why I wanted you to be my wife. I love you my GRACIOUS ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO US🥂 @fabjewels_official