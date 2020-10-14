Yomi and Grace Makun

Fashion designer and media personality Yomi Makun aka Yomi Casual and his wife Grace, are celebrating three years of marital friendship and love.

The couple got married in 2017, after a surprise engagement party. Announcing the news on Instagram, the duo penned sweet words to each other.

Sharing lovely photos, Grace wrote: “3 years of God’s faithfulness, 3 years of selfless friendship, 3 years of unbreakable bond.” she writes. “I celebrate you @yomicasual HAPPY WEDDING ANNIVERSARY TO US MY WORLD. Forever to go.”

“We may not have it all together but, TOGETHER we have it all ….. THIS IS US ❤️ I LOVE YOU NKEM ❤️ FOREVER YOUR GRACIOUS 😍 @yomicasual SAY A PRAYER FOR US FAM 🙏 3 years of marital bliss , 10 years best of friends and companionship ❤️ 600 years of fun, adventure and unending love for us ahead 😁

READ ALSO  Yomi Casual & wife welcome a son

Makun also said: “How is it that I can still get goosebumps when I see your beautiful face after 9 years? Happy wedding Anniversary to my amazing wife, no years can erase the special feeling I have when you walk into room. #weddinganniversary #thecasuals17 #endsarsbrutality🇳🇬🇳🇬

“Each time I look at you, I am reminded why I wanted you to be my wife. I love you my GRACIOUS ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO US🥂 @fabjewels_official

View this post on Instagram

HEY BOYFRIEND ❤️ @yomicasual Thanks for all you do baby boy 😘 600 years of 600 daily kisses for you and you only 🥰 Forever and a day more #Happyanniversarytous #thecasuals17

A post shared by Grace Makun (@fabjewels_official) on

View this post on Instagram

AND IN THE BEGINNING IT CAME AS SHOCK 😂😁😁FOR A MIN CONFUSION CAME TO PLAY 😂😂😍 #Mystory #Thejourney #Throwback2017 #thecasuals17

A post shared by Grace Makun (@fabjewels_official) on