Multiple award winning Nigerian actress, fitness enthusiast and coach Kate Henshaw, took to her timeline to share pictures from her protest in Lagos.

Captioning her post, the Nollywood star and social advocate stated that people should not become so patriotic and forget to face reality:

” You are not to be so blind with patriotism that you cannot face reality. What is wrong is wrong, no matter who does it or says it” – Malcolm X

#endsarsbrutality

#endpolicebrutality

#K8DGR8

#KTG

#UnapologeticallyMe

#Unstoppable

#NigeriaMustBeGreatAgain: