Olaniyi Afonja, a Nollywood comic actor and producer known as Sanyeri, earned the encomiums and well wishes of his colleagues as he became a year older today.

Odunlade Adekola, Kunle Afod, Lola Idije, Akin Olaiya were among the stars who felicitated with Sanyeri.

They all prayed for Sanyeri’s success in all endeavours.

Below are the messages sent to Sanyeri today:

Mustipha Sholagbade: I Celebrate you sir san @sanyeri12 may the rest of your life be the best. May Almighty Allah be pleased with you and yours. May His Grace and favour never depart from you. Livelong and keep winning Boss.

Kunle Afod: God will bless your existence. Many more years on earth ore mi

Akin Olaiya: Happy birthday @sanyeri12. May all the good things of life be yours …more wins, more success

Ijebuu: Happy Birthday Boss Mi @sanyeri12 God will continue to guide you and protect you. Amen

Eniola Ajao: Happy birthday sir @sanyeri12 May the good Lord continue to bless your existence. Many happy returns sir

Muyiwa Ademola: A very Special and befitting birthday out to my wonderful brother and a special colleague right from the time go. One of my very own from our darling foundation, the UCF. A dedicated actor and a spontaneous performer. More inspiration @sanyeri12. May you continue to make us laugh and laugh well. I wish you long life, good health, immense happiness and enormous creativities garnished with enviable success. Plenty love from my camp San san owo❤🎂❤.

Madam Saje: Happy birthday to my lovely handsome talented actor, long life and prosperity.

A birthday is just the first day of another 365-day journey around the sun. Enjoy the trip. Allah bless your new age, love you forever, OPA KAN @sanyeri12.

Odunlade Adekola: Happy birthday to my friend fantastic comedian @sanyeri12 God will bless you more in Jesus name