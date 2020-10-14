Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Africa Movie Academy Awards winner, Nigerian actress, Performing Artist and Multi-Brand Ambassador, clocked 42 today.

Dakore, the first child of her parents, attended Corona School in Lagos and Federal Government Girls’ College in Bauchi.

Akande who was born on 14th October 1978 in Bayelsa State, studied mass communication at the University of Lagos.

She married Olumide Akande in 2011 and they have 2 children.

In a message, she said:

A Queen was born today! Guess who that is? Moi 🥰👑

I thank God for giving me life and in keeping with the WORD, even more abundantly. Rejoice with me my dearest #dakorians🦅💫💋 #October14th

Fellow actress Kate Henshaw also wrote a lovely note to her:

Happy happy birthday Deeee of life @dakoreea

I celebrate you today and always..

E don tay, no be today!!

Live long and may God bless this day specially just for you. 🙏🙏🖤🖤🖤🖤

