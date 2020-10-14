The Federal Government has spent over N2 billion on 28 agricultural intervention projects in Gombe State from 2018 to date.

Dr Musa Inuwa, the state coordinator, Federal Ministry of Agriculture, disclosed in Gombe on Wednesday.

He said the projects were to ease farming activities by reducing the challenges that make farming difficult in rural communities.

Inuwa stated that the projects which are often located in rural areas “are to make farmers comfortable in carrying out their activities because their vocation is key to achieving the food security policy of the Federal Government.’’

“From 2018, we have executed 28 projects worth over N2 billion by the ministry in Gombe state. Most of the projects were executed in 2018; in 2019 we have one project executed while two are on-going.

“These projects include rural feeder roads, water harvesting structures, boreholes, rural markets, solar street lights and control of Quella birds.

“These projects have a direct bearing on the farmers to ensure food security in the state and country as a whole.”

He stated that the government was also intervening to subsidise farm inputs and implements, adding that the major concern of government in all interventions is food sufficiency to the level of being able to also export the produce.

Inuwa said that the interventions were not only focused on farmers cultivating crops but also livestock farmers.

“Even now there is a team on ground carrying out Tsetse fly survey in order to intervene in animal health challenges while boosting livestock production in the state.’’

He added that the Federal Government was also intervening in the area of livestock development in the state.

“Government has earmarked N2.5 billion in the 2020 budget for the development of Wawa Zange grazing reserve.’’

According to him, the plan is to make the reserve which is over 142, 000 hectares, a modern gazetted reserve to boost livestock production, which will in turn impact positively on the economy.

While commending the Federal Government efforts in providing an environment conducive for farming through the several interventions, Inuwa also appreciated Gombe State Government for paying attention to the agricultural sector by providing fertiliser subsidies to farmers.