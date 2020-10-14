By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria records astronomical rise in Coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with Lagos taking a massive lead.

In the last three days, the nation has recorded resurgence of Coronavirus infections, with figures taken an upward movement.

From 164 cases on Monday, the nation’s infections jumped to 225 cases, with Lagos posting 165 new cases.

Lagos has been raking in increasing cases in the last three days, with today’s infections extremely high.

From 23 cases on Saturday, Lagos’ infections jump to 113 on Sunday and nosedived to 64 on Monday and skyrocket to 165 on Tuesday.

With the #EndSARS protest taking place in Lagos for the past six days, social distancing and wearing of face masks were dumped into the dustbin.

This may have contributed to resurgence in more cases.

With the 225 new cases raked in on Tuesday, Nigeria now has 60,655 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 52,006 survivors discharged and 1,116 deaths recorded.

See how states stand on Tuesday

Lagos-165

FCT-17

Rivers-13

Ogun-12

Niger-8

Delta-4

Ondo-2

Anambra-1

Edo-1

Ekiti-1

Kaduna-1